Demystifying Q2 Holdings: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Q2 Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $100.9, accompanied by a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $89.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.91% lower than the prior average price target of $106.11.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Q2 Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $110.00 - Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $101.00 $108.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Lowers Outperform $105.00 $110.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $93.00 $89.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Jon Vruwink Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $84.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $110.00 $125.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $100.00 $125.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $89.00 $95.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $106.00 $119.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Q2 Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Q2 Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Q2 Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Q2 Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Q2 Holdings analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Q2 Holdings

Q2 Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based virtual banking solutions for regional financial institutions to deliver mobile banking services to retail and commercial end-users who wish to bank anywhere and anytime. Its solutions operate on an integrated tablet-first platform which provides financial institutions a comprehensive view of account holder activity and meets the regulatory and security requirements applicable to the industry. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Q2 Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Q2 Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Q2 Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Q2 Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.99, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

