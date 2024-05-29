Demystifying PVH: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on PVH (NYSE:PVH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 7 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $139.62, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Highlighting a 3.04% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $144.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PVH by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Announces Hold $115.00 - Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Outperform $128.00 $113.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $157.00 $146.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Lowers Overweight $149.00 $157.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $120.00 $139.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $159.00 $158.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $134.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Buy $122.00 $156.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $140.00 $155.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $146.00 $165.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $138.00 $150.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $155.00 $155.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $155.00 $122.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Outperform $160.00 $150.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PVH. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PVH compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind PVH

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites and about 1,500 stores, licenses its brands to third parties, and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. The firm traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

Financial Insights: PVH

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: PVH's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PVH's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PVH's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, PVH adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

