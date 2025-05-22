Demystifying Pulmonx: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.19, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $4.15. Experiencing a 0.83% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $13.30.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Pulmonx among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $4.15 $6.50 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $9.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Announces Buy $17.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pulmonx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pulmonx compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Pulmonx's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pulmonx's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Pulmonx: A Closer Look

Pulmonx Corp is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It provides a minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company's solutions are comprised of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX Lung Analysis Platform. It generates revenue through the sale of products to distributors and hospitals in the United States which a key revenue generating market, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, Asia Pacific and other regions.

Pulmonx's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Pulmonx's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pulmonx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -64.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pulmonx's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -17.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pulmonx's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -9.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Pulmonx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

