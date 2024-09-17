Demystifying Prosperity Bancshares: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Prosperity Bancshares and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $78.44, accompanied by a high estimate of $86.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. Observing a 7.78% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $72.78.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Prosperity Bancshares by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rose Raymond James Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $86.00 $75.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $80.00 $73.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $74.00 $70.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $82.00 $78.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $81.00 $68.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $75.00 $63.00 Brett Rabatin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $73.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Prosperity Bancshares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prosperity Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Prosperity Bancshares's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Prosperity Bancshares's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Inc provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It provides a wide array of financial products and services to businesses and consumers throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

Financial Milestones: Prosperity Bancshares's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Prosperity Bancshares displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 38.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prosperity Bancshares's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prosperity Bancshares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Prosperity Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

