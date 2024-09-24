Demystifying Procter & Gamble: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $177.5, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $161.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.04% increase from the previous average price target of $172.27.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Procter & Gamble by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $174.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $186.00 $179.00 Michael Pohn DZ Bank Announces Buy $190.00 - Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Overweight $163.00 $174.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $179.00 $181.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $164.00 $157.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Lowers Hold $175.00 $182.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Announces Buy $189.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $181.00 $170.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $161.00 $157.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Overweight $174.00 $170.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $183.00 $177.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $176.00 $171.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Buy $190.00 $177.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Procter & Gamble. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Procter & Gamble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Procter & Gamble's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Procter & Gamble's Background

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Procter & Gamble

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Procter & Gamble's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.1%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Procter & Gamble's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procter & Gamble's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 6.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

