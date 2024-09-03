Demystifying Phillips 66: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $155.33, a high estimate of $182.00, and a low estimate of $136.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.05% lower than the prior average price target of $158.58.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Phillips 66 is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $182.00 $176.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $138.00 $136.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $162.00 $155.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $155.00 $150.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $176.00 $180.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $145.00 $156.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $142.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $162.00 $165.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $142.00 $147.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $155.00 $164.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $160.00 $162.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $151.00 $170.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Phillips 66. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Phillips 66's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 12 refineries that have a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d. In 2023, the Rodeo, California, facility ceased operations and be converted to produce renewable diesel. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets and includes DCP Midstream, which holds 600 mbd of NGL fractionation and 22,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

Financial Insights: Phillips 66

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Phillips 66's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Phillips 66's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips 66's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Phillips 66's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

