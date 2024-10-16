Demystifying Permian Resources: Insights From 19 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 19 analysts shared their evaluations of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $18.53, with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average represents a 7.35% decrease from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Permian Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Subash Chandra Benchmark Lowers Buy $14.00 $17.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $21.00 $22.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $22.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $19.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $18.00 $19.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $19.00 $22.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $17.00 $20.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $23.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $19.00 $21.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Permian Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are primarily concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Permian Resources

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Permian Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 99.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

