Demystifying Performance Food Gr: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Performance Food Gr (NYSE:PFGC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Performance Food Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $90.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $83.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.6% increase from the previous average price target of $85.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Performance Food Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $88.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $83.00 Chris Mandeville Jefferies Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $94.00 $93.00 Chris Mandeville Jefferies Raises Buy $90.00 $84.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $83.00 $80.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $80.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $88.00 $84.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $86.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Performance Food Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Performance Food Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Performance Food Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Performance Food Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Performance Food Gr: A Closer Look

Performance Food Group Co , markets and distributes national and company-branded food and food-related products. The company also specializes in distributing candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, other tobacco products, health and beauty care products and other items to vending distributors, box retailers, theaters, convenience stores, drug stores, grocery stores, travel providers, and hospitality providers. The company has three reportable segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience.

Performance Food Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Performance Food Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Performance Food Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Performance Food Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Performance Food Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, Performance Food Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

