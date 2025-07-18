Demystifying PayPal Holdings: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 5 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 2 3 3 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $80.57, a high estimate of $96.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. A 11.27% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $90.80.

The standing of PayPal Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $75.00 - Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $88.00 $88.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $74.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Sell $68.00 - Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $95.00 $98.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $88.00 $104.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $79.00 $83.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $75.00 $88.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $79.00 $78.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $96.00 $96.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $95.00 $117.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $70.00 $76.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Sell $56.00 -

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: PayPal Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PayPal Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PayPal Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PayPal Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: PayPal Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

