Demystifying Payoneer Global: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Payoneer Global and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $9.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $16.50 and a low estimate of $7.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 14.62% lower than the prior average price target of $11.42.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Payoneer Global is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $7.00 $8.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $8.00 $14.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $9.00 $11.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $10.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $16.50 $14.50 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Payoneer Global. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Payoneer Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Payoneer Global's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc is a financial technology company purpose-built to enable the world's small and medium-sized businesses (SMB(s)) to grow and operate their businesses around the world by reliably and securely connecting them to the digital economy. The company started to empower commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries, and currencies with its diversified cross-border payments platform.

Payoneer Global: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Payoneer Global showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.68% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Payoneer Global's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Payoneer Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Payoneer Global adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

