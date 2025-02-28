Demystifying Payoneer Global: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Payoneer Global and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $12.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Marking an increase of 7.7%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $11.30.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Payoneer Global among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $11.00 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $13.00 - Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $13.00 $8.50 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $12.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $12.00 $12.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $14.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Payoneer Global. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Payoneer Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Payoneer Global's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Payoneer Global's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Payoneer Global analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc is the world's go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. The company started to empower global commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries, and currencies with its diversified cross-border payments platform.

Understanding the Numbers: Payoneer Global's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Payoneer Global's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Payoneer Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Payoneer Global's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Payoneer Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PAYO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PAYO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.