Demystifying Patterson-UTI Energy: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.45, with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 12.01% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $14.15.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Patterson-UTI Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $14.00 $15.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $10.00 $13.00 Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $12.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.50 Waqar Syed ATB Capital Lowers Outperform $11.00 $12.00 Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $15.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $14.00 $15.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $16.00 $19.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $12.50 $14.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $12.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Patterson-UTI Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Patterson-UTI Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Patterson-UTI Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Patterson-UTI Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Patterson-UTI Energy analyst ratings.

Delving into Patterson-UTI Energy's Background

Patterson-UTI Energy is one of the largest land rig drilling contractors in the United States. Its 2023 merger with NexTier greatly expanded its pressure pumping operations, as well, and the firm now controls nearly 20% of the North American market for drilling and completions services. It also provides directional drilling services and tool rental services in most US onshore oil and gas basins.

Financial Milestones: Patterson-UTI Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Patterson-UTI Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 77.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.82%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Patterson-UTI Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Patterson-UTI Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PTEN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PTEN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.