Demystifying Park Hotels & Resorts: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.67, with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 19.96% decrease from the previous average price target of $15.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Park Hotels & Resorts by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $13.00 $13.00 Richard Hightower Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $13.00 $16.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $12.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Hold $10.00 $19.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Park Hotels & Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Park Hotels & Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Park Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Park Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Park Hotels & Resorts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Park Hotels & Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Park Hotels & Resorts's Background

Park Hotels & Resorts owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels with 22,711 rooms across 37 hotels in the United States. Park also has interests through joint ventures in another 2,271 rooms in three US hotels. Park was spun out of narrow-moat Hilton Worldwide Holdings at the start of 2017, so most of the company's hotels are still under Hilton brands. The company has sold all its international hotels and many of its lower-quality US hotels to focus on high-quality assets in domestic gateway markets.

A Deep Dive into Park Hotels & Resorts's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Park Hotels & Resorts's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Park Hotels & Resorts's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, Park Hotels & Resorts adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

