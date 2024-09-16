Demystifying Par Pacific Hldgs: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $32.29, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has decreased by 13.13% from the previous average price target of $37.17.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Par Pacific Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $28.00 $30.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $29.00 $40.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $32.00 $36.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $32.00 $37.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Announces Outperform $33.00 - John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $36.00 $38.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $36.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Par Pacific Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Par Pacific Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Par Pacific Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc is an oil and gas company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company has three reportable segments namely Refining, Under its refining business, the company produces ultra-low-sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, LSFO, and other associated refined products. Its Retail includes operation licenses out brands to serve the retail consumer. Through the Logistics segment, crude shipments are delivered to the refineries, in addition to finished products that are exported. It generates maximum revenue from the Refining segment.

Par Pacific Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Par Pacific Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Par Pacific Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Par Pacific Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Par Pacific Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Par Pacific Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.13. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

