Demystifying PACS Group: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on PACS Group (NYSE:PACS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $42.29, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 23.65% increase from the previous average price target of $34.20.

The perception of PACS Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target A.J. Rice UBS Announces Buy $50.00 - Jason Cassorla Citigroup Announces Buy $45.00 - David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $36.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Jason Cassorla Citigroup Raises Buy $41.00 $34.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $32.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PACS Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of PACS Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PACS Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of PACS Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

PACS Group Inc is a post-acute healthcare company primarily focused on delivering high-quality skilled nursing care through a portfolio of independently operated facilities Its is a nursing providers in the United States based on number of facilities, with over 200 post-acute care facilities across nine states serving over 20,000 patients daily. It also provide senior care, assisted living, and independent living options in some of communities.

PACS Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: PACS Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.11%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PACS Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PACS Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PACS Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.67, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

