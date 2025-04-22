Demystifying Ovintiv: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ovintiv, revealing an average target of $50.4, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Experiencing a 0.2% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $50.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Ovintiv among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $46.00|$45.00 | |Devin McDermott |Morgan Stanley |Announces |Overweight | $57.00|- | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $45.00|$44.00 | |Arun Jayaram |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $45.00|$56.00 | |Betty Jiang |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $59.00|$57.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ovintiv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ovintiv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ovintiv compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ovintiv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ovintiv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Ovintiv's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ovintiv analyst ratings.

Delving into Ovintiv's Background

Ovintiv Inc is a North American oil and natural gas exploration and production company that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of high-quality assets located in the United States and Canada. Its operations also include the marketing of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company has two operating segments: USA Operations, and Canadian Operations. The USA Operations include the exploration for, development of, and production and marketing of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. The Canadian Operations include the exploration for, development of, and production and marketing of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada.

Ovintiv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ovintiv's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.89% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Ovintiv's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ovintiv's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ovintiv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.61, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OVV

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Reinstates Overweight Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for OVV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.