Demystifying ONE Gas: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $75.5, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.09% increase from the previous average price target of $70.50.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ONE Gas. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $82.00 $80.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $69.00 $63.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $71.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $71.00 $68.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ONE Gas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ONE Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ONE Gas's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

ONE Gas Inc is a regulated natural gas utility company. It is involved in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation consumers through its network of pipelines and service lines. Almost all of the company's revenue is derived from natural gas sales in the states of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company controls considerable market shares in Oklahoma and Kansas.

ONE Gas's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: ONE Gas's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.05%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONE Gas's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ONE Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.13.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

