Demystifying Olin: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Olin (NYSE:OLN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 12 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 6 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.57, with a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.3% lower than the prior average price target of $28.50.

The standing of Olin among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $23.00 $25.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $28.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $20.00 $28.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $25.00 $33.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $28.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $19.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $24.00 $25.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $28.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $22.00 $21.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $34.00 $40.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $25.00 $32.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $25.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $34.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $26.00 $33.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Olin. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Olin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Olin's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The Epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Olin's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.54% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Olin's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Olin's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, Olin faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

