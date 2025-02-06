Demystifying NOV: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for NOV (NYSE:NOV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.0, along with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Experiencing a 10.0% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $20.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NOV is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Rollyson Raymond James Raises Outperform $19.00 $18.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $22.00 $21.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $18.00 $25.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Underweight $12.00 $16.00 Waqar Syed ATB Capital Maintains Sector Perform $19.00 $19.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NOV. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NOV compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of NOV's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of NOV's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About NOV

NOV (formerly National Oilwell Varco) is a leading supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, such as downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. The company operates on a global scale, with international markets contributing nearly two thirds of its annual revenue.

NOV: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NOV's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: NOV's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NOV's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NOV's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: NOV's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

