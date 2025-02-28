Demystifying Norwegian Cruise Line: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Norwegian Cruise Line, presenting an average target of $30.86, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average has increased by 10.21% from the previous average price target of $28.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Norwegian Cruise Line. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $27.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Announces Hold $26.00 - Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $30.00 $29.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $28.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $35.00 $29.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Norwegian Cruise Line. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Norwegian Cruise Line compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Norwegian Cruise Line's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Norwegian Cruise Line's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Norwegian Cruise Line analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Norwegian Cruise Line displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Norwegian Cruise Line's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 51.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.81, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NCLH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NCLH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.