Demystifying Nexxen International: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Nexxen International, revealing an average target of $9.5, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 22.58% increase from the previous average price target of $7.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Nexxen International by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $9.50 $8.50 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $11.00 $9.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $9.00 $7.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $8.50 $6.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Nexxen International. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nexxen International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Nexxen International's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Nexxen International's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters to utilize video and connected TV. It is a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, and data management platform (DMP) and also delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core.

Nexxen International's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nexxen International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.0% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nexxen International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nexxen International's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nexxen International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

