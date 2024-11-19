Demystifying NEXTracker: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on NEXTracker (NASDAQ:NXT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated NEXTracker and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $50.91, accompanied by a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average has decreased by 17.14% from the previous average price target of $61.44.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NEXTracker by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $48.00 - Dimple Gosa B of A Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $65.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $54.00 $50.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $53.00 $71.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $58.00 $64.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $58.00 $62.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $50.00 $59.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $65.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $44.00 $56.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $61.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $46.00 -

Discovering NEXTracker: A Closer Look

Nextracker (and its subsidiaries) is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Nextracker's products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. Nextracker has operations in the United States, Mexico, Spain and other countries in Europe, India, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Brazil.

Financial Insights: NEXTracker

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NEXTracker's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NEXTracker's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NEXTracker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

