Demystifying NexPoint Residential: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $45.2, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.49% increase from the previous average price target of $38.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NexPoint Residential is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $46.00 $37.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $50.00 $40.00 Merrill Ross Compass Point Raises Buy $55.00 $45.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $37.00 $34.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold $38.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NexPoint Residential. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NexPoint Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for NexPoint Residential's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know NexPoint Residential Better

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust company. Its objectives are to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions, and achieve long-term capital appreciation for stockholders. The company seeks to achieve these objectives through targeted management and a capex value-add program. It focuses on acquiring multifamily properties in markets with attractive job growth and household formation fundamentals predominantly in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. The company generates revenue from the rental of multifamily properties.

NexPoint Residential's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: NexPoint Residential's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NexPoint Residential's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NexPoint Residential's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.53% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NexPoint Residential's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.96. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

