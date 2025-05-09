Demystifying NCR Voyix: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $14.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Highlighting a 13.85% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $16.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of NCR Voyix's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $15.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NCR Voyix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NCR Voyix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NCR Voyix compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NCR Voyix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NCR Voyix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corp is a company providing services of digital commerce solutions for retail, restaurant, and digital banking. The company operates in three reportable segments: Retail, Restaurants, and Digital Banking. The Retail segment provides software solutions for retailers of all sizes, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. The Restaurants segment offers end-to-end technology solutions for food service establishments, improving operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction, and reducing costs. The Digital Banking segment serves financial institutions with cloud-based software solutions for a fully integrated digital banking experience across channels. Revenue sources include software sales and service support within each segment.

A Deep Dive into NCR Voyix's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, NCR Voyix faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.32% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NCR Voyix's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NCR Voyix's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NCR Voyix's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.31%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, NCR Voyix faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

