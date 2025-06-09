Demystifying Ncino: Insights From 29 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 29 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 15 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 7 7 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.83, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Experiencing a 12.08% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $33.93.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Ncino's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $35.00 $32.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $28.00 $25.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Hold $27.00 $21.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $27.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $33.00 $28.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $24.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $32.00 $32.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $23.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $33.00 $28.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $19.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $24.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $28.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $26.00 $22.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $28.00 $40.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $21.00 $44.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Lowers Outperform $32.00 $42.00 Aaron Kimson Citizens Capital Markets Lowers Market Outperform $32.00 $43.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $24.00 $44.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $38.00 $38.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $39.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $24.00 $42.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $19.00 $35.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $28.00 $45.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $28.00 $38.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $40.00 $44.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $35.00 $42.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Lowers Outperform $42.00 $44.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $38.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ncino. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ncino compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ncino's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ncino's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ncino analyst ratings.

Discovering Ncino: A Closer Look

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflows and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans, and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Ncino: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Ncino's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ncino's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ncino's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ncino's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Ncino adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

