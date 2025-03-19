Demystifying Morgan Stanley: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Morgan Stanley and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $140.3, accompanied by a high estimate of $156.00 and a low estimate of $108.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.7% increase from the previous average price target of $134.00.

The standing of Morgan Stanley among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $126.00 $144.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $140.00 $130.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $156.00 $155.00 Michael Carrier B of A Securities Raises Buy $153.00 $146.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $150.00 $140.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Neutral $124.00 $108.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $145.00 $138.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Neutral $108.00 $104.00 Michael Carrier B of A Securities Raises Buy $146.00 $140.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $155.00 $135.00

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Financial Insights: Morgan Stanley

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Morgan Stanley's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.04% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Morgan Stanley's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Morgan Stanley's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Morgan Stanley's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, Morgan Stanley faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

