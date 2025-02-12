Demystifying Monarch Casino & Resort: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $87.8, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. This current average has increased by 11.85% from the previous average price target of $78.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Monarch Casino & Resort among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zachary Silverberg Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $82.00 $79.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Hold $90.00 $80.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $82.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Hold $88.00 $73.00 Zachary Silverberg Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $79.00 -

All You Need to Know About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc is engaged in providing the latest gaming, dining, and hospitality amenities. It owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Casinos, followed by Food & Beverage and Hotel Operations.

Monarch Casino & Resort: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Monarch Casino & Resort's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monarch Casino & Resort's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monarch Casino & Resort's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

