Demystifying Moderna: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $140.55, with a high estimate of $214.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.19%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Moderna. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $88.00 $96.00 Emmanuel Papadakis Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $80.00 $85.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $90.00 $125.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $125.00 $160.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $178.00 $204.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $155.00 $168.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $157.00 $214.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $214.00 $214.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $120.00 $120.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $179.00 $163.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $160.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Moderna. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Moderna compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Moderna's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Understanding the Numbers: Moderna's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Moderna's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -30.06%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Moderna's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -578.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moderna's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Moderna's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

