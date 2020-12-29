Demystifying Mining Data With HashrateIndex

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iv7SYzGDLA8

HashrateIndex is a site focused completely on exposing data from the mining industry. Miners are notoriously guarded about their data since every edge they can maintain has significant implications. It's a unique product in our 21 Days of Data because it has such a specific focus.

Ethan Vera and Flip talked through each section of their site, why they picked the pieces of information they did, mining in North America and a little bit of gossip, too. It was a really fun interview to put together and its full of information you most likely haven't dug into yet.

