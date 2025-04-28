Demystifying MidCap Financial: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial (NASDAQ:MFIC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.6, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.9%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of MidCap Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $13.00|$14.00 | |Melissa Wedel |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $11.50|$13.50 | |Paul Johnson |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $14.50|$15.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $14.00|$15.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $15.00|$14.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MidCap Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MidCap Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MidCap Financial compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MidCap Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MidCap Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into MidCap Financial's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MidCap Financial analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into MidCap Financial's Background

MidCap Financial Investment Corp is an externally managed, publicly traded, closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. It predominantly invests in directly originated and privately negotiated first lien senior secured loans to privately held U.S. middle-market companies, and in other types of securities including, first lien unitranche, second lien senior secured, unsecured, subordinated, and mezzanine loans, and equities in both private and public middle market companies.

MidCap Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining MidCap Financial's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -29.12% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 90.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MidCap Financial's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MidCap Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: MidCap Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.25.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MFIC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MFIC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.