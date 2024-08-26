Demystifying Mid-America Apartment: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $156.75, a high estimate of $189.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Marking an increase of 10.89%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $141.36.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Mid-America Apartment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $161.00 $151.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $174.00 $138.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Buy $189.00 $144.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $151.00 $144.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $184.00 $154.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $148.00 $145.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $160.00 $145.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Sell $140.00 $131.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $156.00 $148.00 Robert Stevenson Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $150.00 - James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $138.00 $129.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Raises Neutral $130.00 $126.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mid-America Apartment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mid-America Apartment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Mid-America Apartment's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Mid-America Apartment's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Mid-America Apartment

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in southeastern and southwestern United States. Company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities. Key revenue comes from the Same Store.

Breaking Down Mid-America Apartment's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Mid-America Apartment displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Mid-America Apartment's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mid-America Apartment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mid-America Apartment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

