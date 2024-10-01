Demystifying MGM Resorts Intl: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MGM Resorts Intl, revealing an average target of $53.6, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.19%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of MGM Resorts Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $52.00 $57.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $44.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $55.00 $58.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $57.00 $59.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $55.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $55.00 $54.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $59.00 $58.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $55.00 $56.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MGM Resorts Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MGM Resorts Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MGM Resorts Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MGM Resorts Intl analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind MGM Resorts Intl

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 62% of total EBITDAR in 2023. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented low-20s of 2023 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 17% of the total in 2023). MGM's US sports and iGaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. Further, we estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

Understanding the Numbers: MGM Resorts Intl's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: MGM Resorts Intl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts Intl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MGM Resorts Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts Intl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MGM Resorts Intl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 9.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MGM

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Reinstates Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MGM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.