Demystifying Meta Platforms: Insights From 38 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) were provided by 38 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 22 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 13 15 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $754.92, a high estimate of $935.00, and a low estimate of $610.00. Observing a 8.57% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $695.34.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Meta Platforms is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $710.00 $750.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $935.00 $645.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $786.00 $736.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $780.00 $753.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $800.00 $650.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $765.00 $710.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $610.00 $530.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $800.00 $700.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $800.00 $700.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $765.00 $688.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $820.00 $820.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $790.00 $720.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $770.00 $700.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $800.00 $675.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $627.00 $583.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $750.00 $750.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $800.00 $725.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Maintains Overweight $750.00 $750.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $775.00 $670.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $846.00 $811.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $705.00 $630.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $752.00 $685.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Raises Buy $875.00 $800.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $750.00 $675.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $750.00 $680.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $750.00 $700.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $750.00 $750.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $811.00 $811.00 Meta Marshall Wedbush Raises Outperform $700.00 $680.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $720.00 $730.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $725.00 $675.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $660.00 $600.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $685.00 $641.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $700.00 $655.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $715.00 $675.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $680.00 $640.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $730.00 $670.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $750.00 $660.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Meta Platforms's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Meta Platforms's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

A Deep Dive into Meta Platforms's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Meta Platforms's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.63% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 43.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Meta Platforms's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.0%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.83% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Meta Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

