Demystifying MaxLinear: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MaxLinear, revealing an average target of $24.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A 2.72% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $24.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MaxLinear. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Williams |Benchmark |Lowers |Buy | $20.00|$28.00 | |David Williams |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $28.00|$28.00 | |David Williams |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $28.00|$28.00 | |Christopher Rolland |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $23.00|$25.00 | |Joe Quatrochi |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $20.00|$19.00 | |Christopher Rolland |Susquehanna |Raises |Neutral | $25.00|$20.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MaxLinear. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MaxLinear. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of MaxLinear compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of MaxLinear compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into MaxLinear's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MaxLinear analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering MaxLinear: A Closer Look

MaxLinear Inc is a provider of radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, and for data center, metro, and long-haul fiber networks. The company's radio frequency receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. Its product options include both radio frequency receivers and radio frequency receiver systems-on-chips. The company's products enable the distribution and display of broadband video and data content in a wide range of electronic devices.

MaxLinear's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, MaxLinear faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -26.47% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MaxLinear's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -62.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MaxLinear's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -10.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MaxLinear's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, MaxLinear adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MXL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy Jan 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Jan 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MXL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.