Demystifying A-Mark Precious Metals: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for A-Mark Precious Metals, revealing an average target of $35.0, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average has decreased by 9.68% from the previous average price target of $38.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive A-Mark Precious Metals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $34.00 $37.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $35.00 $43.00 Greg Gibas Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $36.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to A-Mark Precious Metals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to A-Mark Precious Metals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of A-Mark Precious Metals compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of A-Mark Precious Metals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of A-Mark Precious Metals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on A-Mark Precious Metals analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc is a precious metal trading company. It is principally engaged in the wholesale of gold, silver, platinum, copper, and palladium bullion and related products in the form of bars, wafers, coins, and grains. The company's operating segment includes Wholesale Sales and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending and Direct-to-Consumer. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment comprises business units such as Industrial, Coin and Bar, Trading and Finance, Storage, Logistics, and Mint. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and the rest from Europe, Asia Pacific, Australia, Africa, and other regions.

A Deep Dive into A-Mark Precious Metals's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: A-Mark Precious Metals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: A-Mark Precious Metals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): A-Mark Precious Metals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: A-Mark Precious Metals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.28. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMRK

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMRK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.