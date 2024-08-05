Demystifying Magnolia Oil & Gas: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $31.0, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $30.57, the current average has increased by 1.41%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Magnolia Oil & Gas among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $27.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $29.00 $28.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $33.00 $31.00 Phillips Johnston Capital One Announces Overweight $28.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $33.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $28.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Magnolia Oil & Gas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Magnolia Oil & Gas's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Magnolia Oil & Gas's Background

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) reserves. The Company's oil and natural gas properties are located in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas, where the Company targets the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, and an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.

Breaking Down Magnolia Oil & Gas's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Magnolia Oil & Gas showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.13% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.34% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Magnolia Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

