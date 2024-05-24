Demystifying Macrogenics: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Macrogenics, presenting an average target of $17.57, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Highlighting a 7.18% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $18.93.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Macrogenics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kaveri Pohlman BTIG Lowers Buy $9.00 $24.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $4.00 $16.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $25.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $16.00 $22.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $24.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Lowers Hold $7.00 $29.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $25.00 $13.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Outperform $22.00 $16.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Raises Outperform $24.00 $18.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Buy $29.00 $17.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $23.00 Kaveri Pohlman BTIG Raises Buy $24.00 $12.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Macrogenics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Macrogenics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Macrogenics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Macrogenics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Macrogenics

Macrogenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product includes MARGENZA, which is for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It's a pipeline of product candidates designed to target either various tumor-associated antigens or immune checkpoint molecules. Its pipeline MGC018 (B7-H3), Lorigerlimab (PD-1 × CTLA-4), Tebotelimab (PD-1 × LAG-3), MGD024 (CD123 × CD3), IMGC936 (ADAM9), Enoblituzumab (anti-B7-H3), Retifanlimab (PD-1), and MGD014 (HIV × CD3).

Macrogenics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Macrogenics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -62.83% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -573.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macrogenics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -40.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macrogenics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -19.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Macrogenics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

