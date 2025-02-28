Demystifying Macerich: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Macerich (NYSE:MAC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Macerich, revealing an average target of $19.83, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average reflects an increase of 32.2% from the previous average price target of $15.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Macerich among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $16.00 $17.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $20.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $22.00 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $22.00 - Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $17.00 $14.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $22.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Macerich. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Macerich compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Macerich's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Macerich's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Macerich

The Macerich Company invests in premium mall assets. The company owns 28 regional malls in its consolidated portfolio and 14 regional malls in its unconsolidated portfolio along with three power centers and seven other real estate assets. The company's total portfolio has 45.5 million square feet of gross leasable area and averaged $836 sales per square foot over the 12 months ended in December 2023.

Financial Insights: Macerich

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Macerich displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Macerich's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -49.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macerich's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macerich's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Macerich's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

