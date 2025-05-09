Demystifying Lincoln National: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $37.82, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.22% from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lincoln National is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $36.00 $38.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $38.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $36.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $42.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $38.00 $40.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $38.00 $32.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $39.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $44.00 $41.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $28.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $36.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $40.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lincoln National. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lincoln National. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln National compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln National compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lincoln National's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lincoln National's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lincoln National analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The company's operating segment includes Annuities; Retirement Plan Services; Life Insurance and Group Protection. Its products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL, indexed universal life insurance (IUL), term life insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, and group life, disability and dental.

Lincoln National's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Lincoln National showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 605.13% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Lincoln National's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln National's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 21.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln National's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LNC

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for LNC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.