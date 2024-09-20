Demystifying Lincoln Educational Servs: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $15.8, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $15.00, the current average has increased by 5.33%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Lincoln Educational Servs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $16.00 $14.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lincoln Educational Servs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln Educational Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lincoln Educational Servs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lincoln Educational Servs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lincoln Educational Servs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Lincoln Educational Servs: A Closer Look

Lincoln Educational Services Corp provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. The company offers programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services and business and information technology. Its reportable segments include; Campus Operations, and Transitional. Majority of the revenue is generated from Campus Operations segment which includes all campuses that are continuing in operation and contribute to the Company's core operations and performance.

Key Indicators: Lincoln Educational Servs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lincoln Educational Servs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lincoln Educational Servs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln Educational Servs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Lincoln Educational Servs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.89. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LINC

Date Firm Action From To Sep 2020 Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage On Buy Jun 2020 Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2020 B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for LINC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.