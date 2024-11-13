Demystifying Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $9.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average represents a 4.17% decrease from the previous average price target of $9.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $6.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's Background

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. Some of its drug candidates are LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 419.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -3244.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LXRX

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2021 Wedbush Downgrades Outperform Neutral Jan 2021 JP Morgan Upgrades Underweight Neutral Dec 2020 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for LXRX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.