Demystifying Legend Biotech: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Legend Biotech, presenting an average target of $75.8, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Legend Biotech. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $80.00 $82.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $75.00 $73.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $78.00 $78.00

Discovering Legend Biotech: A Closer Look

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America. The company generates revenue from License and Collaboration revenue.

A Deep Dive into Legend Biotech's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Legend Biotech displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 134.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Legend Biotech's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Legend Biotech's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Legend Biotech's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Legend Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

