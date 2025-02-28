Demystifying Kymera Therapeutics: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kymera Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $58.67, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average has increased by 10.7% from the previous average price target of $53.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Kymera Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $60.00 $54.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Faisal Khurshid Leerink Partners Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Jeet Mukherjee BTIG Announces Buy $60.00 - Etzer Darout BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $55.00 - Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $57.00 $38.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kymera Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kymera Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Kymera Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kymera Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Kymera Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body's innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera's Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body's natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. It is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade intractable proteins and advance new treatment options for patients.

Financial Milestones: Kymera Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Kymera Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -20.88%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1670.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kymera Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -7.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kymera Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

