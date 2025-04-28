Demystifying Krystal Biotech: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $225.0, with a high estimate of $245.00 and a low estimate of $215.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.07% increase from the previous average price target of $216.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Krystal Biotech's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Joseph Pantginis |HC Wainwright & Co. |Raises |Buy | $240.00|$221.00 | |Roger Song |Jefferies |Announces |Buy | $245.00|- | |Joseph Pantginis |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $221.00|$221.00 | |Yigal Nochomovitz |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $215.00|$206.00 | |Josh Schimmer |Cantor Fitzgerald |Announces |Overweight | $215.00|- | |Geulah Livshits |Chardan Capital |Raises |Buy | $218.00|$212.00 | |Joseph Pantginis |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $221.00|$221.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Krystal Biotech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Krystal Biotech's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Krystal Biotech's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Krystal Biotech analyst ratings.

Get to Know Krystal Biotech Better

Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is focused on the development of easy-to-use, redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with debilitating diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future. The company has one operating segment, which is the business of developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products.

Krystal Biotech: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Krystal Biotech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 116.26% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Krystal Biotech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 49.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krystal Biotech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Krystal Biotech's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Krystal Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

