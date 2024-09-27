Demystifying Kinsale Cap Gr: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Kinsale Cap Gr (NYSE:KNSL) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $472.5, along with a high estimate of $530.00 and a low estimate of $420.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.0% increase from the previous average price target of $437.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Kinsale Cap Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $530.00 $485.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $485.00 $440.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $455.00 $425.00 Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Raises Neutral $420.00 $400.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kinsale Cap Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kinsale Cap Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Kinsale Cap Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Kinsale Cap Gr's Background

Kinsale Capital Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company is engaged in offering property, casualty, and specialty insurance products. It offers specialty insurance products for allied health, healthcare, life sciences, a professional, and a public entity. The company operates in only one reportable segment which is the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment, which includes commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through its underwriting divisions. The company generates revenues in the form of premiums and investment income.

Financial Milestones: Kinsale Cap Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Kinsale Cap Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinsale Cap Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinsale Cap Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.2% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Kinsale Cap Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

