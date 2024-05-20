Demystifying Kimco Realty: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.86, along with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. A 10.43% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $23.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kimco Realty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $22.00 $23.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $20.00 $24.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Lowers Outperform $21.00 $23.00 Michael Bilerman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $26.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $20.00 $21.00 Linda Tsai Jefferies Lowers Buy $22.00 $24.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kimco Realty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kimco Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kimco Realty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Kimco Realty's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Kimco Realty: A Closer Look

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 523 shopping centers throughout major markets in the US, representing roughly 77 million square feet.

Kimco Realty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Kimco Realty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kimco Realty's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimco Realty's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kimco Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

