Demystifying Kenvue: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Kenvue, presenting an average target of $24.0, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

The standing of Kenvue among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $29.00 $24.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $27.00 $24.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $24.00 $27.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $24.00 $24.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $23.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $21.00 $25.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $26.00 $21.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $24.00 $25.00

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio has some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Kenvue's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.11%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kenvue's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.9.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

