Demystifying KBR: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for KBR (NYSE:KBR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $69.25, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average has decreased by 8.28% from the previous average price target of $75.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive KBR is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $67.00 $70.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $76.00 $82.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $78.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Lowers Hold $64.00 $72.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to KBR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of KBR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for KBR's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind KBR

KBR, formerly Kellogg Brown & Root, is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: government solutions and sustainable technology solutions. KBR has operations in over 30 countries and employs approximately 34,000 people. The firm generated $7 billion in revenue in 2023.

Financial Insights: KBR

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, KBR showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.0% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: KBR's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KBR's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KBR's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KBR's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.89. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

