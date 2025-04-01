Demystifying JPMorgan Chase: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $282.25, with a high estimate of $330.00 and a low estimate of $260.00. Observing a 4.7% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $269.57.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of JPMorgan Chase by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $265.00 $273.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $287.00 $276.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $330.00 $304.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $264.00 $257.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $268.00 $260.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $280.00 $260.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Announces Hold $260.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $304.00 $257.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JPMorgan Chase. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of JPMorgan Chase compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of JPMorgan Chase's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of JPMorgan Chase's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, JPMorgan Chase showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.86% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: JPMorgan Chase's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 31.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): JPMorgan Chase's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.21%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): JPMorgan Chase's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: JPMorgan Chase's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.4.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

