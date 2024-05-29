Demystifying JetBlue Airways: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $6.19, along with a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has increased by 3.51% from the previous average price target of $5.98.

The standing of JetBlue Airways among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Neutral $6.50 $6.90 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Underweight $5.00 $6.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Announces Neutral $7.00 - Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $6.00 $5.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $8.00 $5.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Announces Underweight $6.00 - Atul Maheswari UBS Announces Sell $5.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It served approximately 100 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and England. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft types. The operating segments of company are Domestic & Canada, Caribbean & Latin America and Atlantic. Majority of revenue is generated from Domestic & Canada segment.

JetBlue Airways's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining JetBlue Airways's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.11% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.41%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JetBlue Airways's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -23.99%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): JetBlue Airways's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, JetBlue Airways adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

